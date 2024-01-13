Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $742,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

LYB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.43. 1,161,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,868. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

