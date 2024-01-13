Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $742,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 92,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,868. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

