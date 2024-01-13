Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,703,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,479. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

