Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,774,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,749,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

