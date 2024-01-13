Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $1.38 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

