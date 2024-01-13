Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $560,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,058. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

