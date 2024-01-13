Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $660,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $263.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

