Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $680,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 74,344,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,872,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

