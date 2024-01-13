Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $695,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 126.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 46,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 622,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,199. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

