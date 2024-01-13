Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $699,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.14. 2,450,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,969. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

