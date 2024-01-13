Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $995,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HMC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,231. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

