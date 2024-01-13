Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.51. 16,986,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,710,826. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

