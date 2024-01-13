Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.51. 1,221,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,609. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.