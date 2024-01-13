Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 55,030,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,884,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

