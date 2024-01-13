Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

AXP traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $182.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.45. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

