Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.