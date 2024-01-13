Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Generac Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 724,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,927. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

