Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.50. The stock had a trading volume of 758,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,085. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.94.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

