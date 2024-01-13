Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,229. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

