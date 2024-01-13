Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,979 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,885,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,963. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

