Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.99. 5,182,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The firm has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $439.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.