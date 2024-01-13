Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 595 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 245,326 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. UBS Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.8675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.