Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 116.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2,450.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 330.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $327.63. 201,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.37. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

