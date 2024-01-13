Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $52.62. 37,907,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,984,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

