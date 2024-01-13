Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 20,970 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 916,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.