Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 22,771 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 130,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 773,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,010,000 after acquiring an additional 318,656 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

