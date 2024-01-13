Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 38,823 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,167,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,514,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 31.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 161.9% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 58,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 27,587,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

