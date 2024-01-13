Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 5,493 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 9,462.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 41.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,927. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.