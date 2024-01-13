Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 8,053 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.0% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 374,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 24,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

