Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 46 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Read Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $248.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.11. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.