Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 531 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Target were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 2,236,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

