Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $695,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

HTGC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 622,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.