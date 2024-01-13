Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,907,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,984,364. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

