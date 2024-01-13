Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,229. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

