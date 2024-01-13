Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Nucor Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
