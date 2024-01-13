Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. 6,546,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

