Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Accolade Stock Down 4.2 %

ACCD stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,435 shares of company stock valued at $937,696 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Accolade by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

