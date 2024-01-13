Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Accolade has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,435 shares of company stock valued at $937,696. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Accolade by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

