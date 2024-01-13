Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 137898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Active Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.59 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Active Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.