Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.57. 197,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $230.34.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

