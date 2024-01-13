AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Up 2.7%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 279,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 826,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

