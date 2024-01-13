Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Trading Down 0.1%

Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.33. 36,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 49,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Adaptive High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $25.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Adaptive High Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $794,000.

About Adaptive High Income ETF

The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.

