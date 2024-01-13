Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

