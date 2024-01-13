AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.83.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.65%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

