AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. 788,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 232.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.65%.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

