Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

