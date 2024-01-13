AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It is involved in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

