Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Affimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Affimed

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Affimed by 42.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.06. Affimed has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a negative net margin of 638.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.