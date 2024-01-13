AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGMH opened at $1.80 on Friday. AGM Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

