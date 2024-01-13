AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $22.74.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

